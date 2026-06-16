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'Itna bewakoof aur bedil nahi hoon': Sorab Bedi shares clarification after viral Sanchita Ugale death interview sparks outrage

Sorab Bedi clarified his viral paparazzi remarks about late co-star Sanchita Ugale, saying his words were misunderstood and urging people not to judge him unfairly.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 06:57 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Itna bewakoof aur bedil nahi hoon': Sorab Bedi shares clarification after viral Sanchita Ugale death interview sparks outrage
Image credit: Instagram
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The television industry is still grieving the loss of actress Sanchita Ugale. Amid this difficult time, her Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi co-star Sorab Bedi faced online backlash after a video of his interaction with paparazzi went viral.

Responding to the criticism, Sorab shared a series of videos on his Instagram Stories and asked people not to misunderstand his words.

Sorab Explains What Happened

Clarifying the situation, Sorab said that many paparazzi had surrounded him and were asking questions at the same time. "Bhai mere pas na wo bhot sari paps baat karni aayi thi to uske baad na aapko har kisi ke questions nahi sunte hain."

He explained that in such situations, he could only focus on questions from people who were close to him.According to Sorab, one paparazzo asked him why Sanchita had been calling him. He replied that they had been in touch even when he was in Siliguri.

"Maine bola tha wo Sanchita mujhe bhot din se call kar rahi hai, main Siliguri mein tha tab bhi hamari baat hui thi." He added that another person asked why Sanchita had shared her worries with him. To that, he had said: "Thk hai wo pareshan thi isliye bata rahi thi."

'I'm Not Heartless'

Calling out those trolling him, Sorab urged people not to twist his words. "Har cheez ko galat mat liya kro yar. Itna bewakoof mai bhi nahi hoon aur itna bedil mai bhi nahi hoon."

The Splitsvilla 16 contestant said he usually ignores trolls, but this time he felt the need to explain himself because the matter had become serious. He also posted another video claiming it showed how several paparazzi had crowded around him during the interaction.

Sorab And Sanchita's Bond

Sorab Bedi and Sanchita Ugale worked together in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, where they played Kartik and Sukoon. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by viewers, and they were often seen together during promotions.

While they had never spoken publicly in detail about their friendship, Sorab's emotional response and his comments about their recent conversations suggest that they shared a warm and cordial bond beyond the show's sets.

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