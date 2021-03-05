'It was destined to happen this year': Kishwer Merchantt opens up on being pregnant at 40

Kishwer Merchantt recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai. The actor announced the same via an Instagram post. Kishwer and Suyyash posed at a beach wherein he could be seen going down on his knee and cradling her baby bump. The couple wrote on the sand, 'August 2021' hinting at the due date along with baby shoes.

Kishwer, who married Suyyash in 2016, in a recent interview admitted that there was pressure to have a baby soon due to their age difference as she is eight years older than him.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Kishwer said, "Not just the several lockdown baby news but also that I am older to him so, the family, too, wanted kids and there was bit of pressure as we have been married for four years now. They knew we would need our own time toh zyada pressure nahin tha. In fact, this pregnancy wasn’t planned. It just happened!! We were in shock after we got the test results."

Kishwer, who also turned 40 this year, called her pregnancy a birthday gift from God.

She said, "Being a mother at 40 is cool and age is just a number. It was destined to happen this year, I guess. I asked all sorts of questions to the doctor but she's asked me not to worry. I have cousins who have delivered at 40 and 42, so I don’t see age as a problem and things are changing as many people don't have kids at 20 or 24 but a bit later. Moreover, due to our lifestyle, workout, healthy eating, it will be fine, and delivering at 40 is fine."

Kishwer also excitedly narrated the story of how she found out at 2 am in the night that she was pregnant. Kishwer said that she was feeling quite tired for over a month and that's when she tested and found out that she was pregnant.