'It's over': Urfi Javed's pens cryptic note, gets brutally trolled

On Monday, social media sensation Urfi Javed took to Instagram and burn the internet with her video in bold and bizarre outfit. She can be seen wearing a skirt and white shirt, however, what caught everyone’s attention was that the actress was only covered from the front.

The actress can be seen flaunting her back in the mirror. Sharing the video, Urfi penned a cryptic note and wrote, “it’s over.” Netizens reacted to her post and trolled her for her outfit. One of them wrote, “First impression was that I thought it would improve.... but after 3 seconds of reel he told me that I am an urfi and I can never improve.” The second one said, “hat's what I think today how so many clothes are there.” The third one said, “Come on brother, now the scene behind is on.” The fourth one said, “Haha I felt like wearing all the clothes today.”

The fifth one said, “urfi kya yar tum ne toh shock kr dia tha ek sec. k liye ..but ye krna har kisi k bas ka nhi, u r the best.” The fifth one said, “At first I thought I was wearing a thug but the mirror told the truth that it is not going to improve.”

Meanwhile, after Kangana Ranaut praised Urfi Javed for her attitude and fashion statements, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant went through a change of heart, and she's impressed with Ranaut. The war of words between Urfi and Kangana never took an ugly turn, as the actress appreciated Uorfi.

It all started when Urfi slammed Kangana for taking a jibe at Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie Pathaan. Urfi lost her cool and reacted to Kangana's tweet after she compared Pathaan with Dhaakad. Javed took her feelings to Twitter and pointed out that she's dividing art on the basis of religion.

Known for sharing frank views on Twitter, Kangana called Urfi 'pure and unique,' and even appreciated her fashion sense. The Splitisvilla contestant reacted to her words, and wrote on her Twitter, "Our political views don’t match but gosh mad respect for this woman today (red rose and heart emoji)."

