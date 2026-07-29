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'It's not funny': Krystle Dsouza finds mysterious note on car, asks if she should be worried; Watch

Actress Krystle Dsouza shared a video showing a strange handwritten note left on her car's windshield, and fans are now worried about her safety.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 07:43 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'It's not funny': Krystle Dsouza finds mysterious note on car, asks if she should be worried; Watch
Image credit: Instagram
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Actress Krystle Dsouza left her fans worried after sharing a video about a mysterious handwritten note that was found on her car. The note carried a cryptic message and mentioned the actress by name, making her wonder whether she should take it seriously or consider it a joke.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Krystle had finished work and returned to the parking area when she noticed the note placed on her car’s windshield. She recorded the incident and shared the video on Instagram.

Krystle Dsouza finds mysterious note on car

At the beginning of the video, Krystle explained what had happened and showed the note to her followers. "So, I am not somebody to do this. But, I just finished work and I came to the parking lot. My car...and this is what was on the windshield."

The actress then read the message written on the note. It said, "Smile all you can today, Krystle. Soon your truth will be out!!"

The message left Krystle confused and concerned. She said she was unsure whether she should be worried or dismiss the incident as a joke. She also said that the person who left the note was "not funny."

Krystle says the message was not random

Towards the end of the video, Krystle explained that she generally does not pay attention to such incidents. However, she decided to speak about this one because the note specifically mentioned her name. "Usually I do not bother with such things, but this even has my name. So, I know it's not random," she said.

The actress further shared her concerns and added, "I don't know if I should be worried, scared, concerned or if this is a joke. Because if this is a joke, then it's really not funny."

Fans express concern over Krystle’s video

Krystle’s video soon caught the attention of her followers. Several fans expressed concern and asked the actress to stay safe, while others tried to guess who may have left the mysterious note.

Before sharing the video, Krystle had posted pictures from her trip to the Netherlands. Her vacation photos had received a positive response from fans.

Krystle Dsouza may join The Traitors Season 2

Meanwhile, Krystle is reportedly set to be a part of The Traitors Season 2, which will be hosted by Karan Johar.

Prime Video has officially confirmed Munawar Faruqui and Mallika Sherawat as participants. However, according to a Times of India report cited by Free Press Journal, Krystle is expected to join the show as one of the 21 celebrity contestants.

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