'It’s not a simple question of yes or no': Erica Fernandes on her reluctance to return as shoots resume

The television industry, a few days back, breathed a sigh of relief after the government of Maharashtra allowed shoots to resume but with a list of guidelines stressing social distancing and hygiene to follow. However, while some people are happy to be going back to work, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes says that she is not keen on returning to a set anytime soon.

In a recent interview, Erica told a publication, "It’s not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of choosing if they should get back to work or not. But, if you ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes, and this is due to multiple reasons."

Erica added that even though the restrictions are easing there are "high chances of a spike in the graph" and that it is monsoon season now which is generally the time that people fall sick due to change in weather which could create chaos and panic. Erica also said, "Next, there are studios that have multiple shows shooting in the same vicinity at the same time accounting for a huge number of people working together."

For the uninformed, Kasautii Zindagii Kay also stars Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, and Aamna Sharif in lead roles. Erica, who is currently isolating with her family, had also said in an earlier interview that the coronavirus induced lockdown has been 'tough' for a workaholic like her.