'It's a surreal moment': Ekta Kapoor poses with dad Jeetendra, shares excitement on receiving Padma Shri

TV Czarina, producer Ekta Kapoor was honoured with the prestigious 'Padma Shri Award', the fourth highest civilian award in the country, for excellence in the field of Performing Arts, on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. Ekta Kapoor was felicitated for her brilliant contribution in the field of television, films and digital content.

The 46-year-old, mom of a son, Ekta was accompanied by her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, for the prestigious ceremony.

Sharing her emotions on this big achievement, Ekta dropped two Instagram posts. In one of the posts, she shared a photo posing with her dad who was seen holding her Padma Shri citation. Alongside the picture, Ekta wrote, "Thanku Thanku Thanku the biggest day of my professional life n second only to d the birth of my son!#padmashri #JAIHIND."

In another post, Ekta shared a clip of the award ceremony featuring her receiving the honour and captioned it, "It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my pillars of strength - my mom tushar laqu ravie and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am! I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams.JAI HIND."

There's no denying that Ekta Kapoor's fans and the audience have loved her as a nuanced producer and right from the get-go she has been spectacular. Having tons of stuff coming up between 2021 and 2022 featuring big names in her upcoming projects including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria amongst many others, to now bagging this remarkable achievement, Ekta has indeed added another feather in her cap.