'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen are proud parents of a baby girl

After eight years of marriage, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? actor and wife Pashmeen Manchanda have embraced parenthood. The excited couple even hosted a summery baby shower which was attended by their close friends from the television industry including Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal along with Dalljiet Kaur, Ridhi Dogra and others. Now, after a wait, Barun and Sobti have become proud parents to a baby girl. They welcomed their first child on June 28, 2019.

Barun confirmed the news to The Times of India by stating, "Yes, the news is right. She was born last Friday (June 28). We have named her Sifat. It feels amazing and can't be described in words." Earlier while talking to Hindustan Times, Barun had spoken about parenthood by saying, "We didn’t plan to hide anything. We told everyone [about the pregnancy] when one is supposed to. The baby shower was lovely and it was great to see how much people love you."

He also said, "I am exhausted as I have been shooting and running around, and taking care of my wife. But I am happy. We are taking it one day at a time, instead of thinking too much about what will happen when the baby comes and other such questions."

What kind of father he will be? To which Barun replied, "I have not thought about what kind of a parent I would be, but I think both of us are prepared in our own way. Moreover, I feel nothing can really prepare you for parenthood, as you learn along the way. We are ready for the surprises that come (laughs ). I am a realistic person, so I think I will be a realistic kind of father, too. Who knows how you will handle the situations that you face after becoming a parent? It is a huge responsibility."