Isn't it romantic? Bakhhtyar Irani gets a tattoo of wife Tannaz Irani's face on his back

Tannaz Irani and Bakhhtyar Irani have been married for 14 years and are proud parents to their two kids Zeus and Zara. The couple is currently away from the limelight however, they have been a part of several shows together before namely Fame Gurukul, Nach Baliye, Hans Baliye, Bigg Boss 3, Miley Jab Hum Tum to name a few. Recently, Tannaz and Bakhhtyar headed to Phuket for a vacation and there he did something unexpected.

Bakhhtyar got Tannaz's face inked on his back and the end results are gorgeous. Tannaz had shard a BTS video on her Instagram page and wrote, "This is what was happening yesterday! With @bhakhtyar The Tattoo!" While Bakhhtyar shared the same video and captioned it as, "This is how it all started... Many more videos and pics to come... Stay tuned... Excited to show the final result... My tattoo... Thanks @celebrityinktattoophuket"

Meanwhile, talking about the tattoo, Bakhhtyar stated to Bombay Times, "Getting Tannaz’s face inked on my body has been a longstanding wish. In fact, when I was in college, I had decided that I would get a tattoo of my wife whenever I get married. However, until now, I never got a chance to do it. We didn’t even go on a honeymoon. So, recently, when we suddenly decided to go on a trip, I decided to fulfil my dream. It took seven hours for the tattoo to be completed and the pain was unbearable. I had tears in my eyes and for the first time, I hated Tannaz’s curly mop and wished she was bald (laughs!). The machine was literally grazing my body, as the tattoo was too intricate and detailed."

While Tannaz went on to say, "He has my name on his calf and our kids’ names — Zeus and Zara — on his arm, but the latest tattoo left me shocked." When asked about the final look of the tattoo, she replied, "The real me obviously looks better. But it’s interesting to see how my face becomes wider when he flexes his muscles and narrow when he contracts them. He has me delivering different expressions all the time on his back."