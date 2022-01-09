‘Isko koi kapde do’: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for going braless in latest video

Urfi Javed has been making news since she exited the 'Bigg Boss OTT' show. Urfi's fashion choices make her stand out every day. Urfi does it all, from creating her own clothes to posing like a model, and this time, she converted a silk material into a sultry and bold top. While Urfi can be seen smiling for the camera, her risqué costume drew all the attention and left netizens in awe. Fans loved it however some other netizens trolled her massively.

Urfi published the video on Saturday in which she is seen wearing a hot backless top with a front choker. Several individuals responded to Urfi's post with fire emojis in the comments section. But trolls had something else to say.

Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past. In a social media post, she wrote, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way (sic)."