'Iski baraat nikalunga, band bajaunga': Arun's reply to Abhishek during fight leaves Bigg Boss 17 fans in splits

During his fight with Abhishek Kumar, Arun was heard saying, 'Agar mein nahi gaya toh dekhna teri Baraat nikalunga.'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Abhishek Kumar and Arun got into a verbal fight with each other. It all started with Khaanzadi and Mannara’s fight which later turned into Abhishek and Arun’s fight.

During their fight, Arun was heard saying, “Agar mein nahi gaya toh dekhna teri Baraat nikalunga, teri baarat nahi nikala toh mere naam Arun nahi. Dekhna teri kaisi band bajata hun.” His dialogue has left Bigg Boss fans in splits. Bigg Boss Tak page on Twitter wrote, “Abhishek should be happy why he is fighting? Arun bhai baarat band niklege Abhishek ki ghar mein, shaadi hogi.”

One of the fans commented, “Arun bhai solid hai..thoda or involve honge to or maza aayega.” The second one said, “Arun & Sunny..they are hilllllaaaariouuuusssss...awesome twosome duos..!! They are soooo comfortable with each other & they understand each other without saying anything.” The third person commented, “Abhishek isn’t ready to marry Arun bhai na Isha ki intezar karna ha usko  breakup Toh hoga hi sooner or later #BB17.” The fourth one said, “Maturity is when you realize #ArunMashettey  and #SunnyArya  are more entertaining and kind .... than spoilt Brat #AbhishekKumar.”

Meanwhile, Salman gave a reality check to several housemates during Weekend Ka Vaar. Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar's love angle has been widely discussed inside the house and among BB fans. The loyalty and actuality of this love affair have been questioned often.

On one side we saw Firoza and Abhishek expressing feelings for each other openly. On the other side, Khanzaadi told Arun Mahashetty and Sunny Arya aka Tehalka Bhai that Abhishek makes her uncomfortable. Salman's revelation surprised housemates, but Abhishek acts differently. After hearing Salman, Abhishek got into an ugly argument with Arun and Sunny, and the host gets puzzled over his ignorance. Abhishek argues with Arun and Sunny and warns them to stay away from Khanzaadi.

After their heated moment, a surprised Salman mocks Abhishek for being so naive. He says, "Thoda toh dimag lagao yaar Abhishek. Aapke funde hi galat ja rahe hai yaar. Kisi ko koi baat samaj nahi aati yaha par."

