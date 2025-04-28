Describing him as a ‘terrible man’, Navina revealed that Sajid asked her to take off her clothes during a meeting around 2004.

Farah Khan’s brother and filmmaker Sajid Khan has once again caught himself under fire as television actress Navina Bole recounted a shocking incident of sexual harassment. Describing him as a ‘terrible man’, Navina revealed that Sajid asked her to take off her clothes during a meeting around 2004.



The shocking incident of times when Sajid Khan was working on Heyy Baby, when he called Navina to his office. "There is this terrible, terrible man who I would never want to meet in my life called Sajid Khan. He really pushed the envelope when it came to disrespecting women. I was really excited when he called me and then he said, 'Why don’t you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie? I need to see how comfortable you are in your body.' I am talking about 2004, 2006,” she said in an interview with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel.

Navina described how she handled the situation and saved herself from further harassment.

"He said, ‘Why? You wear a bikini on stage? So what is the problem? It is all tits and ass in his language! You can come and sit here comfortably, be yourself.' I did not know what to say and I said that I will need to go home and get into a bikini if that is what you want to see and I cannot strip right now," she added. Though Navina managed to get out of Sajid’s place, she was continuously pestered with incessant calls, like 50 times asking about her whereabouts.

For the universed, Navina has worked in several TV serials, including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jeannie Aur Juju, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and, among others.

Meanwhile, Sajid was accused of sexual harassment allegations made by many women during the #MeToo movement. However, later in an interview, he opened up about his life post #MeToo, stating that he thought of ending his life many times, revealing that the allegations dented his career. He mentioned that he was out of work, compelled to sell his house due to financial struggles, despite being cleared bythe Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA).