'Ishqbaaaz' actress Surbhi Chandna looks smoking HOT in bikini, see pics

Television's popular actress Surbhi Chandna has earned fame for playing prominent characters in shows like 'Ishqbaaaz,' 'Naagin 5' and 'Qubool Hai.' However, apart from her aced acting chops, her dazzling looks always set the internet on fire. The latest pool-side picture of the Surbhi is going viral, and it deserves to be, as the actress is looking sizzling hot in a blue bikini top and shorts.

Check out the post

Well, this is not the first time when the actress' look made her fans crazy. In her Maldives trip, Surbhi posted a carousel, and she was looking like an alluring beach baby. In the post, she said, "The Ocean Breeze Puts My Mind at Ease. Soaking Up all the Maldives VIBES."

Here's Surbhi enjoying sunny days in the Maldives

It seems like the actress is fond of slaying bikini looks. Here we are with another post where the 'Sanjivini' actress earned the title of a temptress, and she said, "This Morning Before i Check Out i decided to take a Dip in the Ocean only to Come back to a surprise planned."

Surbhi setting new rules in beach look

If Surbhi looks hot in a bikini, she looks gracious in traditional too. You don't believe us? Check out Chandna's desi avatar.

Surbhi's desi look

Surbhi knows how to slay silently, thus she's posed like a goddess in the pink traditional and said, "Good at Keeping Secrets TRY Me Shhhhhhh."

Here's Surbhi in traditional

Apart from her popular shows, Surbhi was also a part of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' (2019).