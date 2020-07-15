'Ishqbaaaz' actor Shrenu Parikh tests positive for COVID-19

Ishqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to her Instagram page and confirmed the news by releasing a note. She is currently staying at her hometown Vadodara in Gujarat during the lockdown to be with her family. In her post, Shrenu revealed that she has been away from social media due to health and has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Her statement read as "Hey everyone, have been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me... was found COVID positive a few days ago, I'm now recovering in the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers! I am thankful to all the coronavirus warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too..."

She captioned her post stating, "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... Please please be very careful and save yourselves!"

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shrenu was last seen in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna which aired in 2019. On the show, she played the roles of Janhvi Mittal and Pooja Sharma.

Shrenu was also one of the leading actors in Ishqbaaaz which aired from 2017 to 2018. She was paired opposite Kunal Jaisingh and played the role of Gauri Kumari Sharma Singh Oberoi. Shrenu also reprised her role in the spin-off of Ishqbaaaz titled Dil Boley Oberoi which aired in 2017 on Disney+ Hotstar.