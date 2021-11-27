‘Ishq mein nikkama’: Salman Khan slams Karan Kundrra on ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Tejasswi Prakash intervenes

The Weekend Ka Vaar of 'Bigg Boss 15' is here, and host Salman Khan has slammed the contestants. Salman is furious with everyone in the house because the candidates appear to be faking on the show. 'Sab jhoote dikhai dere hai,' he said. Salman expressed his dissatisfaction with Karan Kundrra, referring to him as 'Ishq Mein Nikamma.'

'Ishq Mein Nikamma, aisa lagra hai chutti manare ho,' the actor says about Karan Kundraa (it seems like you are on a holiday and so much in love that you are not playing game). Salman was interrupted by Tejasswi Prakash, who said that all of the participants in the house aren't terrific actors and aren't capable of putting on phoney performances (koi iss ghar mein itna bada actor nahi hai.. ke jhooti acting karne ki himaat rakhe). "Let me interrupt you Teja," Salman added later. "You guys stand no chance."

Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rakhi Sawant were invited on board as wildcard contestants from past Bigg Boss seasons. Ritesh, Rakhi's husband, joined the show this week.

This year's ‘Bigg Boss 15’ premiered in October. Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal were three Bigg Boss OTT candidates who appeared on the episode. As wildcard entries, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat also appeared on the show. Neha, on the other hand, was eliminated, while Raqesh was compelled to leave due to his medical condition.