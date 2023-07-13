Mohit Raina opens up about digital revoultion with OTT, says 'I always wanted to play...' | Exclusive

Mohit Raina opens up about the digital revolution with OTT, and how actors are him are in the best phase of their careers.

Actor Mohit Raina has earned a loyal fanbase by playing Lord Shiva in the popular series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. After the mythological drama, Raina has been a part of other series where he played larger-than-life characters. The shows include Mahabharat, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897.

After the boon of OTT, Mohit got a chance to showcase a different side of him, a soft, vulnerable side, that was missing in all these years. Be it Kaafir, Bhaukaal, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 or the upcoming film, Ishq-E-Nadaan. The actor joined DNA for an exclusive conversation and opened up about the new aspect he has noticed with the digital revolution. "An actor works to satisfy his creative needs, there is no end to it. That hunger keeps growing as you see the work that is happening around you. The kind of stories that have been told. After the digital revolution, it's a dream-come-true opportunity for any talent to go and work on different platforms."

Calling himself lucky, Mohit further said, "I feel lucky and blessed that I have been born in this time where I get to explore different-different characters." In the upcoming movie, Ishq-E-Nadaan, Mohit plays the role of Ashutosh Rane, a single father in his mid-40s, giving love another chance. Speaking more about his character, Mohit added that he's pretty excited to play such a vulnerable role. "I always wanted to play vulnerable characters on the screen. For a very long time, I was waiting for such an anthology story, based on inter-personal relationships. So, In a way, I have manifested this story. I wanted to be a part of such a story."

In the upcoming film, Mohit is paired with Lara Dutta. Ishq-E-Nadaan is the directorial debut of Avishek Ghosh, who has earlier produced Bengali films. The movie is set in a crowded metropolis, and it traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love. The romantic drama stars an ensemble cast including veterans Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh with Mohit, Lara, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt. Ishq-E-Nadaan will relesae on Jio Cinema on July 14.