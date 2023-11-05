Headlines

Dhanteras 2023: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day on Dhanatrayodashi

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress releases seventh list of candidates for polls for November 25

Know whopping amount spent on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi lavish wedding in Italy

Isha Malviya's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh says her parents want her out of BB17: 'Not fine with her closeness to Samarth'

I will never reach...: Virat Kohli reacts after equaling Sachin's ODI ton record during IND vs SA clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Janaki Baa aka Aparna Kanekar passes away at 83, co-star Lovey Sasan pens emotional note

Dhanteras 2023: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day on Dhanatrayodashi

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress releases seventh list of candidates for polls for November 25

Most consecutive wins in single edition of ODI World Cup

World Cup 2023: Player of the Match awards for India so far

Best trade signings in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Janaki Baa aka Aparna Kanekar passes away at 83, co-star Lovey Sasan pens emotional note

Know whopping amount spent on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi lavish wedding in Italy

Isha Malviya's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh says her parents want her out of BB17: 'Not fine with her closeness to Samarth'

HomeTelevision

Television

Isha Malviya's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh says her parents want her out of BB17: 'Not fine with her closeness to Samarth'

Isha Malviya's Udaariyan co-star claims that her parents are upset with her stint in Bigg Boss 17 and not fine with her physical proximity to Samarth Jurel.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Isha Malviya and Samart Jurel’s video getting seemingly intimate in  Bigg Boss 17 house went viral on social media. Now, after the video surfaced online, Isha’s Udaariyan co-star Lokesh Batta has claimed that Isha’s parents want her out of the Bigg Boss house and were unaware of her relationship with Samarth. 

A report in Pinkvilla says that Isha Malviya and Lokesh Batta had a close connection, to which Batta admitted that they were very close but never dated. He said in the interview, “Isha was eagerly anticipating a call from the makers after Udaariyaan actors were a part of the previous season. It was then that I'd told her mother to not let her do a reality show as it could impact her image.” 

He added, “She called me recently as she remembered my words. Isha's mother is quite upset with her stint in the show... Her father works in a government firm and he is also disappointed with her in the show.” He further said, “Isha's mother is also not happy as Abhishek is getting all the sympathy while her daughter is looking negative..” 

Lokesh Batta also claimed that Contrary to what Samarth told Isha about being in touch with her mother, Lokesh claimed, "Her mother wasn't aware of her relationship with Samarth Jurel." He added that her mother is not okay with Isha and Samarth’s physical proximity and said, “Isha's mother and father are so upset that they want her out of the show.  However, they're bound by the contract. Her mother also revealed that they're not fine with Isha's physical proximity to Samarth. They can't see the show after Samarth's entry, like before.” 

Samarth Jurel recently entered the Bigg Boss 17 show as a wildcard and claimed to be Isha’s boyfriend. Though Isha refused it in the starting, she accepted it later in front of the house. Their physical proximity recently got them trolled on social media and Isha was also recently bashed by Salman Khan for being confused about her relationship with Samarth and Abhishek.

Read 'Hadd hai cheapness ki': Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Lady Killer box office day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sells only 293 tickets across India, collects...

'Worst dressing sense': Bhoomi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'weird' outfit, netizens say 'horrible dress'

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: GRAP Stage 4 implemented, know what's allowed and what's not

Diwali 2023: 5 thoughtful Deepawali gift ideas to light up hearts

IND vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa Match 37

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE