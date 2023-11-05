Isha Malviya's Udaariyan co-star Lokesh says her parents want her out of BB17: 'Not fine with her closeness to Samarth'

Isha Malviya's Udaariyan co-star claims that her parents are upset with her stint in Bigg Boss 17 and not fine with her physical proximity to Samarth Jurel.

Isha Malviya and Samart Jurel’s video getting seemingly intimate in Bigg Boss 17 house went viral on social media. Now, after the video surfaced online, Isha’s Udaariyan co-star Lokesh Batta has claimed that Isha’s parents want her out of the Bigg Boss house and were unaware of her relationship with Samarth.

A report in Pinkvilla says that Isha Malviya and Lokesh Batta had a close connection, to which Batta admitted that they were very close but never dated. He said in the interview, “Isha was eagerly anticipating a call from the makers after Udaariyaan actors were a part of the previous season. It was then that I'd told her mother to not let her do a reality show as it could impact her image.”

He added, “She called me recently as she remembered my words. Isha's mother is quite upset with her stint in the show... Her father works in a government firm and he is also disappointed with her in the show.” He further said, “Isha's mother is also not happy as Abhishek is getting all the sympathy while her daughter is looking negative..”

Lokesh Batta also claimed that Contrary to what Samarth told Isha about being in touch with her mother, Lokesh claimed, "Her mother wasn't aware of her relationship with Samarth Jurel." He added that her mother is not okay with Isha and Samarth’s physical proximity and said, “Isha's mother and father are so upset that they want her out of the show. However, they're bound by the contract. Her mother also revealed that they're not fine with Isha's physical proximity to Samarth. They can't see the show after Samarth's entry, like before.”

Samarth Jurel recently entered the Bigg Boss 17 show as a wildcard and claimed to be Isha’s boyfriend. Though Isha refused it in the starting, she accepted it later in front of the house. Their physical proximity recently got them trolled on social media and Isha was also recently bashed by Salman Khan for being confused about her relationship with Samarth and Abhishek.

