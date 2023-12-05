'Vulgar and disgusting': Netizens slam Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their on-screen kiss in Bigg Boss 17

Headlines

The couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are being criticised for their on-screen kiss in the Monday episode of Bigg Boss 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Popular television actors Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are the third couple inside the Bigg Boss 17 along with the two married ones, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, and Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The two of them are often seen sharing intimate moments inside the house and the Monday episode saw them kissing each other.

In the episode telecast on Colors TV and streamed on JioCinema on December 4, Bigg Boss shut down the three three makaans of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum and gave the housemates 20 minutes to take out their belongings from the makaans to the mohalla, or the living room. During the process, when the Bigg Boss switched the lights on and off continuously in the last minute, Samarth and Isha were caught kissing each other.

The photo, shared by the popular handle Bigg Boss Tak that shares the updates from the show, is going viral on the social media and has invited criticism from the audiences. One of them called it "vulgar and disgusting", while another netizen said, " You guys haven't gone to Big Boss to make love, you both should go to Temptation Island as wild cards."

Meanwhile, the Monday episode also saw the nomination task in which a contestant had to throw coffee at the other contestant's face whom they want to nominate. In the eighth week of Bigg Boss 17, eight contestants have been nominated for eviction. These are Neil Bhatt, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. The contestants who are safe this week includes Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra, and Aishwarya Sharma.

READ | Asit Modi reveals if Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ending after Boycott TMKOC trends: 'We are unable to...'

 

