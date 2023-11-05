Headlines

'Hadd hai cheapness ki': Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's unseen video from the live feed went viral on the internet, and the couple is getting brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17 contestants and couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are under public fire for their inappropriate behaviour on the show. In a clip going viral from the live feed, Isha and Samarth were seen sleeping on the same bed. Samarth cuddled and kissed Isha, and then he pulled the sheet over them. What followed was the visual of the couple being seemingly intimate under the sheet. 

The video was uploaded on the X (formerly Twitter) by the popular Bigg Boss fan page, BiggBossTak with the caption, "Nibba Nibbi Bigg Boss ko ab kuch aur hi show banate hue.@BeingSalmanKhan bhai ye aapka family show." 

Here's the video

Soon the uploaded video went viral and became the topic of discussion among the netizens. An internet user slammed Isha and wrote, "How shameless can this 19-year-old get." Another internet user wrote, "Itna image apna kisi ne nhi damage Kiya hoga jitna Isha ne khud ka Kiya hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Yaar Inko Khi Aur Bhejo." A netizen wrote, "Big Boss is influenced by temptation island nowadays." Another netizen wrote, "Seems like Bigg Boss is trying to keep up with the times and add some 'extra masala' to the mix. @BeingSalmanKhan bhai, family show ya spicy drama?" 

Manasvi Mamgai evicted from Bigg Boss 17

In the third Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that out of wild-card contestant Manasvi Mamgai received the least votes from the audience, and became the second eliminated contestant from the house. 

