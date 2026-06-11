Isakapatnam: Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sunil join forces for gangster political drama series, fans go gaga over 'solid storytelling'

The 7 episodic Telugu series stars an ensemble cast, including Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu in key roles.

Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sunil are coming together for a promising Telugu action thriller 7-episode series- Isakapatnam. Directed by Garry BH, written by Prashant Ragathi, and with dialogues by Tajuddin Syed, this revenge-fueled series is produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under the banner of Tamada Media Productions. The show also has an ensemble cast, including Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu playing pivotal roles.

What is Isakapatnam all about?

Set in a fictional port town, this gritty, power-packed drama revolves around power struggles, family feuds, gangster warfare, and political drama. The series will premiere on Prime Video in Telugu with dubs in Tamil and Hindi and subtitles in 15 languages, including English, across 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 2.

Makers are pretty confident about Isakapatnam

Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, "We have an incredibly rich library of Originals across our South slate, with stories spanning languages, genres, and themes that resonate with diverse audiences not only in India but also around the world. We’re further expanding this slate with Isakapatnam, a gritty, revenge-fueled crime saga that blends a compelling narrative with layered, relatable characters, promising to keep the audience hooked with unpredictable twists and turns."

Watch the annoucement of Isakapatnam

Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra shared, "While Isakapatnam has the intensity and grit of a revenge thriller, at its heart it is a story about personal loss, loyalty, family feuds, and political conflict, themes that we believe are intriguing and entertaining for a global audience. At its core, the series is rooted in authenticity, with every detail—from the recreation of a port town to the characters and narrative—contributing to a rich and immersive storytelling experience. We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video to bring this powerful, emotionally charged story to audiences across India and around the world."