Is there trouble in Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's paradise? Actor breaks silence

It breaks the hearts of many fans when their favourite couple announces separation. Even the rumours of the same make fans sad and they pray it is untrue. There have been couples from the world of entertainment, who have been together for more than a decade and then part ways. The reasons for a few are unknown while many claim it to be with mutual consent. Now, reports have started making the rounds of a much-in-love (or not?) couple's separation.

Yes, we are talking about Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The couple has been together for many years and they tied the knot in the year 2012. As per reports in Hindustan Times, it is stated that they have been staying together for quite some time now. A source told the portal, "Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, the UK too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts. In one of the Instagram stories, he was seen with Krystle D’Souza and some of their friends in Dubai celebrating the New Year."

The source also said, "The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not."

However, when HT quizzed Aamir about the reports, the actor replied, "All is ok."

That's a good sign, indeed!