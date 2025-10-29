Is Salman Khan being paid Rs 150 crore for Bigg Boss 19? Producer Rishi Negi breaks silence: 'He is worth...'

Bigg Boss 19 producer Rishi Negi also addressed the allegations of Salman Khan being biased towards certain contestants including Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadaanand in the show.

Salman Khan is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 19 that streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV. Before this season began, there were rumours that the Sultan actor is charging Rs 150 crore to host the two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes each week. Now, the show's producer Rishi Negi from Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India has addressed these reports.

When Rishi was asked if Salman Khan gets paid Rs 150-200 crore every season to host Bigg Boss, he told India Today, "This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that. But whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person."

During Bigg Boss 19, there have also been allegations that Salman Khan has been bias towards certain contestants including Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadaanand. When Rishi was asked about the same, the producer said, "So, Salman does try to catch episodes, obviously. If he is not able to watch, he watches an hour or two of footage with us on the weekend, to go through all the big points that have happened in the house. So, he sees all of them being played out. He also has a lot of people who he knows watch the show, who call him, and give him feedback."

"He has a huge buy-in on what's happening in the house, what's happening with the contestant. He has a point of view. We, as the creators of the show, have a point of view in terms of how we are viewing it. We also have a lot of audience feedback that keeps pouring in. So, putting all of that together is how we stitch the weekend together. He has his own point of view on whether that particular thing is right or wrong. We discuss, debate, and then we go on the floor", Negi concluded.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is also busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. He is hoping to make his grand comeback with the war drama as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures.

