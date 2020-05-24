Is Rashami Desai out of 'Naagin 4' owing to budget issues?

Rashami Desai appeared in 'Naagin 4' after her stint in Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 13'

Rashami Desai had started shooting for 'Naagin 4' a few days before the coronavirus lockdown was initiated, and now the makers might already sack her from the show owing to budget issues. She played the role of Shalaka in the Ekta Kapoor produced show.

According to a report on SpotboyE, the makers have been finding the best ways to cut down on budget and since Rashami's character was just introduced to the show, she is on the list. The report stated that Rashami is already an expensive resource so letting go of her character won't impact the plot directly.

A source told the portal, “The channel held a meeting with the makers and cast recently, after which Rashami was told that her character of Shlakha will not be taken forward. The channel and the producers are wanting to bring the budget down as we know how crunched the market is as of now. And Rashami was an expensive resource.”

While Rashami might be sacked, the makers are also expectedly looking at replacing the current lead cast, consisting of Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. For the uninitiated, Nia is also a renowned TV star so she also comes at a higher price. 'Naagin 4', however, is not the only show facing issues. Owing to COVID-19 lockdown situation, various TV shows had to be shut down mid-way and payments were either delayed or cut down.