Is Anusha Dandekar participating in 'Bigg Boss OTT'? THIS is what the VJ has to say

Who will enter the ‘Bigg Boss' house has been the subject of much speculation. Several names have surfaced, to which celebrities have responded, as well as debunked rumours. Anusha Dandekar, a VJ and host, was another name that came up.

She took to Instagram and bashed the rumour.

In the video, she said, “Hi everyone, I just wanted to come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was and I don’t know why they keep writing about it. I just want to tell you all have a great day.” She also wrote alongside, “Please stop writing about it.”

On the other hand, according to rumours, Anusha's current boyfriend Jason Shah deleted all of her photos from his social media accounts.

Anusha is presently shooting for the second season of the fashion reality show 'Supermodel of the Year' with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman.

Anusha moved to Mumbai in 2002, at the age of 19, to seek a career in the entertainment industry. MTV's 'House of Style' cast her as an anchor. She went on to host shows like 'MTV Dance Crew,' 'MTV Teen Diva,' 'MTV News,' and 'MTV Love School.'

She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with 'Mumbai Matinee' and went on to star with Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, and John Abraham in 2005's 'Virudh’.

In 2017, she joined the cast of MTV India's,' India's Next Top Model’ as a mentor.