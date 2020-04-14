Is all not well between Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra after 4 years of relationship?

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra have been in a relationship for more than six years now. They have been public about their relationship since the time they started dating. Moreover, the duo even appeared on several reality shows by hosting it or judging it be it on relationships and more. Earlier this year, Anusha and Karan even turned business partners with their apparel line Man Up Woman Up which they have been constantly promoting on their social media pages too.

But it seems like everything has hit low! Yes, as per reports in Spotboye, there's trouble in the paradise of Anusha and Karan. The couple who has been living in for about two years is also not staying together lately. They have been facing problems since some time and have decided to take a break from each other, the report from the entertainment portal suggested it.

Going by their Instagram pages, Anusha and Karan's last photos with each other were posted in February from their clothing line. However, the official Instagram page of Man Up Woman Up has been sharing photos and videos featuring them until the end of March this year.

Earlier during an Instagram live session, when Anusha was asked about marriage plans with Karan, she had said, "And for the question that flooded my Insta line...you all are so cute and asked in so many different ways! And the answer to the question is...When the next chapter is written, I'll ask you to turn the page, just like in any fairy tale. Love you."