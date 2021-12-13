‘Irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla’: Salman Khan remembers late actor on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar and host of 'Bigg Boss 15,' paid a heartfelt homage to actor Sidharth Shukla on Sunday's episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar.' Salman dedicated the entire episode to the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner on his birthday, December 12.

During the episode, photos of the late actor were presented, reminiscing a few events from his time on the set of 'Bigg Boss,' including how he defeated Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai to win the trophy.

Salman recalled the late actor, saying, “Today is the birthday of a ‘Bigg Boss’ winner who is no longer among us. So, today’s episode is dedicated to you. The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla. You left us too soon buddy. Missing you and wishing you on this special day.”

His chemistry with Shehnaaz garnered a lot of attention in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Shehnaaz also recalled the late actor by posting his picture on her Instagram account. She appeared with him not only on the show but also in a couple of music videos, including ‘Bhula Dunga’ and ‘Shona Shona’.

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was one of the most loved actors in the history of the Indian television industry. He managed to make a special place in the hearts of people when he was inside the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. He emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show. Netizens admired him for a number of reasons, one being his impactful words. He exactly knew what he was saying, even when he was fighting. From ‘Balika Vadhu’ to ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’, Sidharth garnered immense fame, earned love and respect.