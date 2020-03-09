'Into The Wild' Promo: Bear Grylls has super adventurous time with 'relentlessly positive superhero' Rajinikanth

The main promo of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth is out! The superstar shot with the British adventurer in January this year at Bandipur Forest in Karnataka. He is the second Indian to shoot with Bear and this has made fans' excitement to another level. In the promo, we see Rajini making a grand entry in the forest in his signature style. He is sporting a casual look wearing a grey camouflage T-Shirt and black trousers with a black winter jacket. He teamed it up with a black cap and shoes.

In the promo, Grylls' voice is heard in the background where he is praising the superstar. He is saying, "He faced a lot of fears, but he never gives up. He is relentlessly positive." The adventurer-host also calls Rajinikanth a 'superhero' as they climb trees, get swamped in a lake and crosses a bridge while hanging on to it.

Bear also shared the promo on his Twitter page with a caption stating, "Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery"

Check it out below:

Earlier while talking about Into The Wild, Rajinikanth said in a statement, "Into The Wild is a truly unique show – at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society. So, when, officials from Discovery, a brand globally respected for offering inspiring real-life entertainment, approached me, I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of cinema. Kavithalayaa, the iconic Production house founded by my guru K. Balachander, also played a significant role."