Sonakshi Sinha to don cop role in digital debut, show to stream on Amazon Prime Video

After being a part of Bollywood for a decade, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her digital debut. On International Women's Day 2021, Amazon Prime Video announced the new show featuring the actor in the lead role. The untitled show is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby and will be directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. In the first look, Sonakshi is seen donning a cop look and standing on a railway track.

While sharing the first look, Amazon Prime captioned it on Instagram as "There’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can’t wait for @aslisona to show us yet again how girls get it done! Coming soon! @reemakagti1 #RuchikaOberoi @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms @itsvijayvarma @gulshandevaiah78 @shah_sohum @ritesh_sid @zoieakhtar @faroutakhtar."

Meanwhile, in a statement, Reema Kagti stated, "Sonakshi is an actor with the ability to seamlessly fit into every character she plays. She plays a tough cop in the series, and it is a delight to see her sink her teeth into the skin of the character. I’m excited to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video once again and truly looking forward to bringing this show to audiences across the world."

Apart from this web series, Sonakshi will also be seen in a Netflix original titled Bulbul Tarang alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin. The streaming date for both is yet to be announced.