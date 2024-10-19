TELEVISION
Bigg Boss 18's Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Arfeen Khan, and Avinash Mishra are also making waves with their gameplay. You may love them or hate them, but you can’t ignore them.
Bigg Boss 18 has been ruling the television ever since it premiered on October 6. This season features 18 contestants, including Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, and Arfeen Khan.
Some contestants have been making headlines since they entered the show, and one of them is Vivian Dsena. Meanwhile, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Arfeen Khan, and Avinash Mishra are also making waves with their gameplay. You may love them or hate them, but you can’t ignore them.
Recently, Rajat Dalal caught my attention because I find him hypocritical; his words and actions don’t match. In the Bigg Boss 18 house, he seems to manipulate his fellow contestants with his words, using this tactic effectively to try and send Avinash Mishra out. However, it didn’t work because Bigg Boss is the real boss and understands the game and the contestants very well.
Rajat recently said that girls don’t feel safe around Avinash Mishra
During the fight between Avinash Mishra and Chum, it was Chum who abused Avinash first, repeatedly using the word “sa*la.” In the heat of the moment, Rajat suggested to everyone that they could evict someone from the house. He manipulated the situation by claiming that the girls didn't feel safe around Avinash, which ultimately led to Avinash's eviction.
Even after Chum stated she didn't mean it, Rajat wouldn't apologise to Avinash for his derogatory remarks, blocking other contestants from getting food.
When he consoled Shilpa Shirodkar
In one episode, Rajat was seen comforting Shilpa Shirodkar after their fight, saying he couldn’t stand to see anyone cry. However, he later went inside the house and mocked her tears, calling them fake and questioning how someone could cry in just 15 seconds. If he truly believed her tears were crocodile tears, he shouldn't have consoled her in the first place. Making fun of someone’s emotions is simply not right.
Is often seen making fun of Chahat Pandey
Since the start, I've seen Rajat making fun of Chahat Pandey and not taking her seriously, which she doesn’t like. In one fight, Chahat said he couldn’t bully her and that it’s wrong to hurt someone with jokes. This has become a pattern for him.
When Chahat wanted to eat, he turned everyone against her, leading to a big argument. It’s unfair that he wouldn’t let her eat, especially since he was the one fighting over food, just because he didn’t want to apologise to Avinash for manipulating everyone by saying girls felt unsafe and eviting him out of the house.
It’s not just Rajat; many contestants have also turned against Chahat, thinking she doesn’t make sense and is too nice. I don’t understand—are we really in a world where being good and kind makes someone seem fake? Why do we make fun of her, corner her, or bully her just because she’s nice?
Bullying involves hurtful teasing, dominating, or intimidating someone, and this behavior is often repetitive and habitual.
His open challenges to everyone
I often hear him say things like "bhaar hota toh batata" and "kisi me himmat hai toh aao." In a recent episode, he openly challenged Vivian Dsena over food. It’s hypocritical because he has been fighting for food for days, and now it’s all about his ego. He even said, "mein Avinash ke halak se khaana nikal laaunga," who is in charge of the ration. Yet, he argued with Vivian about how he wouldn’t give food when he takes control of it in the future. What kind of hypocrisy is this?
I feel Rajat Dalal tries to be overly smart, but he’s not. He manipulates others and tries to control them with his words. He acts like he can't be challenged because he thinks he's powerful, which feels threatening, especially since he said girls feel unsafe with Avinash, even though no one has actually said that.
(Bigg Boss 18 streaming in JioCinema)
