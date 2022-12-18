Inside video of Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's luxurious Dubai home featuring private pool

Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra shared a video of their new Dubai home on Instagram. They looked happy and contented as they flaunted the new space.

Tejasswi shared the video of and wrote, "Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!"

The couple's attire complements their new home's opulence. Tejasswi is dressed in a flowing, two-piece beige outfit, while Karan is sporting a white jacket, pants, and light shades.

Instagram Reel displays the completely furnished home with modern lighting, furnishings, and artwork. Although it isn't displayed above, they even have a private pool on their balcony. The bedroom's furnishings have a white colour scheme.

The Bigg Boss 15 couple, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, have been in the spotlight ever since they fell in love on the program last year. They have been establishing relationship goals, and their followers can't get enough of them. TejRan's fans are anticipating their favourite couple's upcoming wedding with excitement. There were many rumours about Teja and Karan's past hidden relationship. Numerous rumours have also circulated that the couple is preparing for a secret wedding. Karan has now confirmed that their wedding is scheduled, despite the fact that both of them had previously denied any such rumours on multiple times.

In his recent interview with Filmy Mirchi, Karan was asked when is he planning to get married, to which he replied, “Jaldi hi honi chahiye.” He also shared, “Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful.”