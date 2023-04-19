Search icon
Inside Tejasswi Prakash's Mumbai house where she has lived for 25 years, watch her show off 'culinary skills' in kitchen

Tejasswi Prakash recently gave a tour of her Mumbai apartment, talking about her 'basic' home and even showing off some 'culinary' skills in the kitchen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash in her kitchen

Tejasswi Prakash has been on cloud nine since her Bigg Boss win last season. The actress has since gone on to star in the latest season of Naagin and also become a household name across the country. However, her elevated stardom has not deterred her from continuing to lead a simple life. The actress still lives in the same apartment in Mumbai where she grew up, and she recently gave a video tour of her humble abode.

Tejasswi Prakash has been staying in an apartment in Mumbai for 25 years now, something she herself shared recently. The actress has two other homes – one vacation home in Goa, and a house in Dubai that she co-owns with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. However, Tejasswi still calls the Mumbai apartment her home. She opened the doors of her house recently to Brut India giving a video tour.

“This is the house that I have been living in for the last 25 years,” Tejasswi said, while welcoming the team into her home. Calling it a basic house, the actress added, “I was born here but I went to Saudi Arabia as an infant.” Tejasswi later returned to India as a child and has since lived in Mumbai. The actress gave a tour of her cosy little house, which has a balcony where she likes to sip tea and just relax in the evenings. The Naagin star also made tea in her kitchen on video.

Tejasswi began her acting career with the 2012 show 2612 and went on to appear in several popular shows like Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. In 2020, she made an appearance on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The following year, her popularity soared after she won Bigg Boss 15, following which she was cast as lead in Naagin 6.

