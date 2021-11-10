Inside 'TMKOC' star Munmun Dutta's dream home in Mumbai - see viral pics

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Munmun Dutta is making headlines for all the right reasons. Known for essaying the character of Babitaji in the popular sitcom 'TMKOC', Munmun Dutta is on cloud nine after she recently purchased a new house in Mumbai.

In fact, it was before Diwali that Munmun had bought her new abode. She had taken to her verified social media handle on the occasion of the festival of lights to give fans a glimpse of her lavish new home all decked up for the festivities. In the photos, Munmun is seen wearing a beautiful yellow and peach printed lehenga teamed with a sequinned blouse. Behind her, the balcony is visibly decorated with festive lights.

While sharing the photos, Munmun Dutta wrote that buying the new house was like a dream-come-true moment for her.

"Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true," Munmun wrote.

She added, "Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people, spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way."

Munmun further wrote in her caption, "Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed."

Check out pictures of Munmun's new abode here:



In September, Munmun Dutta was in the news after several media reports claimed that she was dating her co-star Raj Anadkat, who essays the role of Tapu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Later, both Munmun and Raj had issued a clarification denying the reports.

For the unversed, Munmun Dutta started her career as a model. She made her TV debut with 'Hum Sab Baraati Hai' and shot to fame with her portrayal of Babitaji's character in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita Ji'.