Inside Bigg Boss 20 house: Shark-themed pool, teapot-shaped throne, mysterious room, and more

Bigg Boss 20’s new house is packed with quirky surprises, including a shark-themed pool, teapot-shaped throne, mysterious Room 20, BB Food Truck kitchen and fantasy-inspired décor. With Salman Khan returning as host, the show promises drama, twists and plenty of unexpected moments.

Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 20, the makers have unveiled a striking new house that is every bit as eccentric and mysterious as the reality show itself. Designed by art director Varsha Jain, the 10,000-square-foot space features 104 cameras and embraces a surreal duality theme, blending fantasy-inspired décor with quirky animal motifs.

One of the biggest attractions is the shark-themed swimming pool in the garden area. The outdoor space also features a giant gorilla, a snake-wrapped tree, a ringmaster statue and unusual seating corners, giving the house a distinctly fantastical look. The living room takes the eccentricity several notches higher. Alongside a large sofa and a 12-seater dining table, contestants will find a parachute-inspired seating area and a pink teapot-shaped throne that appears to spill hot chocolate.

But it is the house's mysterious rooms that could hold the biggest surprises. Room 20, introduced for the show's milestone 20th season, will reportedly remain unexplained initially, with its purpose expected to be revealed later. Meanwhile, Room 2X features two doors of different sizes, with its secrets set to unfold around the premiere.

The kitchen has been transformed into a quirky BB Food Truck, while the bedroom features mushrooms, insects, a chameleon and a scorpion-inspired décor. Even the washroom gets a surreal makeover with an upside-down neon pink bunny and monkey-themed elements.

With Salman Khan returning as host, Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6, promising drama, twists and plenty of surprises inside its wildly imaginative new home.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch