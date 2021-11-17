Inside Ankita Lokhande's bachelorette: Actress parties hard with Shristy Rode, Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, others

The wedding season is here and so are the celebrity weddings. And the latest in tinsel town who is all set to take the plunge after Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa is TV and film star, Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita will soon be tying the knot with her longtime beau Vicky Jain. While reports of Ankita and Vicky's wedding had been doing the rounds for some time now, things finally seem to be official now that the bride-to-be threw a bachelorette party for her girlfriends.

On Tuesday, Ankita Lokhande hosted her bachelorette party and let her hair down in the presence of close friends from the industry. The girls night was attended by the divas from the film and television world such as Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mahhi Viz, and Sana Makbul among others.

While Ankita did not post any photos, she and her friends were even snapped arriving at the party. In a video shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani, Ankita was seen dressed in a violet skater dress teamed with golden shimmery footwear for the girls night.

Take a look:

Ankita's friends too shared some glimpses on their Instagram stories. In the videos, Ankita can be seen having a gala time with Srishty Rode while dancing to 'Dilbar Dilbar'. Ankita also grooved with Rashami Desai on chartbuster numbers. Take a look here:

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for three years. Reportedly, the wedding will take place in the second week of December. No official wedding dates have been announced yet.