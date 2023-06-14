India's richest TV star and it’s not Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor, Nia Sharma, Ronit Roy, Tejasswi Prakash

Indian television has grown significantly in the last two decades and now TV stars are paid good amount and some of these TV stars are almost as popular as Bollywood actors. Top TV actors are now paid in lakhs per episode. In this article, we will talk about some of the richest actors on Indian TV.

Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is one of the most popular faces on TV, takes home Rs 50 lakh per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma’s net worth is Rs 300 crore, according to reports.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is one of the top paid actors on TV these days. Her net worth is around Rs 15 crore.

Nia Sharma

According to iDiva, TV star Nia Sharma’s net worth is around Rs 59 crore.

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor is one of the most famous TV stars in India and his net worth is around Rs 15 crore.

Hina Khan

Bigg Boss star Hina Khan is a very popular TV actress. According to reports, Hina Khan’s net worth is Rs 52 crore.

Karan Kundrra

Handsome hunk Karan Kundrra is one of the most sought actors of Indian TV. His net worth is around Rs 74 crores.

Ronit Roy

Veteran actor Ronit Roy has played lead roles in several superhit TV shows. According to iDiva, Ronit Roy’s net worth is Rs 25 crore.

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash is a very face of Indian TV. According to reports, her net worth is Rs 25 crore.