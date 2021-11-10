‘India’s Best Dancer Season 2’: Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis groove to ‘Sua amiga deu’, watch video

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and famous choreographer Terence Lewis, who are currently judging ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 2’ with Geeta Kapur, were seen dancing in the recent video that has been shared by the official page of Sony TV on Instagram.

Gorgeous Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis grooved to the song ‘Sua amiga deu’ by MC LEVIN on the sets of ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 2’, in the latest video. In the clip, the actress can be seen wearing a golden-silver gown, while Terence opted for a black outfit. While sharing the video, the page wrote, “The enigmatic @terence_here and gorgeous @malaikaaroraofficial are here to set your timeline on fire! Catch this dynamic duo in action on #IndiasBestDancer Season 2, every Sat and Sun, at 8 PM only on Sony.”

Meanwhile, Terence posted another video from the vanity van in which he can be seen getting ready for the dance show. While dropping the clip, he wrote, “be like moral of the story: When life gives you lemons, make lemon-a-suit n just chill!!!” With thousands of likes, his post went viral in no time. Famous actor Ronit Boseroy also commented on his video, he mentioned, “Terence dude! You’re Uber cool! I so want to do a reel with you.”

While Malaika, who rules the Bollywood industry with her style and fitness, on Tuesday celebrated her son Arhaan Khan’s birthday. On his special day, the actress dropped a picture of him with a cute-emotional caption. Malaika often makes headlines because of her personal life, especially her love life. After parting ways with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2017, the actress started dating Arjun Kapoor. Be it a Diwali party or birthday bash, they leave no chance to make each other feel special. They often talk about each other, express their feelings.