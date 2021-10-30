'India's Best Dancer 2': Contestant proposes to Malaika Arora, says 'I love you didi' - Watch hilarious video

The second season of India's Best Dancer has received a lot of buzz. The show launched last weekend, and viewers are blown away by the participants' abilities. These contestants know it all, from old school hip hop and lyrical to belly dancing, and they're sure to propel 'IBD2' to the top of the TRP charts. Sony TV has also been airing a number of intriguing commercials.

In a new promo, these contestants can be seen shaking a leg with their choreographers. "Iss saal ka india's greatest dancer mast, Kadak, Hone wala hai!" says judge Geeta Kapur in response to the epic and beautiful dances.

Later in the video, Raktim Thakuria, a participant, is seen proposing to Malaika Arora while she becomes red. The participant proposes to Malaika by holding her hand. Instead of calling her name, he refers to her as 'didi.' “I love you, didi,” he said.

Reacting to this, host Maniesh Paul says "Ye rakshabandan se hi baahar nahin nikal raha," which leaves Geeta Kapur in splits.

IBD2's mega auditions will live on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

On the work front, Malaika is currently seen as a judge on the reality show 'Supermodel of the Year season 2' with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. Earlier this month, during an episode, Malaika also spilled the beans about what she prefers in a man.

Malaika said, "I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (or clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well."The actor is also judging 'India's Best Dancer 2' along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.