Manasi Ghosh beat Subhajit Chakraborty, and Sneha Shankar in the power-packed finale, and became the winner of Indian Idol 15.

On Sunday, April 6, Indian Idol 15 has its grand finale, and a 24-year-old singer from Kolkata, Manasi Ghosh lifted the winner's trophy. After defeating Sneha Shankar and Manasi Ghosh, Manasi lifted the winner's trophy with Rs 25 lakh price money and a brand-new car.

The mega episode was filled with a heart-pumping musical battle, fought among the Top 6 finalists - Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Priyangshu Dutta, Manasi Ghosh, and Anirudh Suswaram. After the intense facedown, the competition came down with the Top 3 finalists: Sneha Shankar, Manasi Ghosh, and Subhajit Chakraborty.

With Manasi winning the show, Subhajit Chakraborty becomes the first runner-up of the show, and Sneha Shankar becomes the second runner-up of the show. Soon after the episode, Sony TV shared the winner's announcement on their social media, declaring Manasi as the winner with the caption, "Congratulations to Manasi. Indian Idol 15 winner @manasighosh.official."

Grand Finale Night - A Tribute to 1990s

Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale was a tribute to the musical era of the 1990s. The 'Grandest 90s Night' theme had contestants singing the iconic songs from the decade. Bollywood actresses Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, singer Mika Singh, and the cast of the web series Chamak graced the grand finale night. Indian Idol 15 started airing on October 26, 2024, with guidance from judges Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani, and the hosting of Aditya Narayan.

Not only Manasi, but Sneha also bagged a big opportunity from Indian Idol 15

Even before the finale, the second runner-up of the show, Sneha Shankar made headlines as T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar announced giving her the big break with a recording contract. She also won Rs 5 lakh price money. Manasi's victory has sent a wave of hope among aspiring artistes. Her big win is a testament that hard work will pay off.