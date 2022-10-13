Search icon
Indian Idol 13: Sharmila Tagore recreates her iconic Mere Sapno Ki Rani train scene

Sharmila Tagore and Tanuja were welcomed by the Indian Idol judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, in the video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 03:02 PM IST

SonyTV/Instagram

Tanuja and Sharmila Tagore will soon appear on Indian Idol 13. According to a recent trailer, the actors appeared on the "leading ladies special episode" of the singing reality show. In the video, Sharmila imitates one of her most recognisable screen appearances from the 1969 movie Aradhana. The actor performed the scene on stage alongside host Aditya Narayan and competitor Rishi Singh as he sang the popular song Mere Sapno Ki Rani. 

A well-known song from Aradhana, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, also stars Rajesh Khanna, Sujit Kumar, and Sharmila. Famously, Rajesh and Sujit's characters followed the toy train around in a vehicle as the song was being filmed on it in Darjeeling. 

Sharmila Tagore and Tanuja were welcomed by the Indian Idol judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, in the video. Rishi Singh then performed Mere Sapno Ki Rani while Sharmila and Aditya Narayan reenacted the song's famous moment. When Eight Bells Toll by Alistair MacLean was the book the seasoned actor used as she posed in a replica railway carriage while Rishi and Aditya stood in for Rajesh Khanna and Suji. 

For the unversed, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along had reacted after an internet user slammed the singing show 'Indian Idol for being biased towards Northeastern contestants. Sharing the "Oh, hum bhi bana lenge" Aman Gupta Shark Tank meme on social media, the minister responded to the user’s comment. 

A singing reality show called Indian Idol is currently presented by Aditya Narayan and judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. The programme, which is currently in its thirteenth season, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony entertainment television. 

