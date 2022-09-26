Indian Idol 13: Neha Kakkar welcomes 'legendary' Falguni Pathak on show amid war of words

Neha Kakkar-Falguni Pathak/Instagram

Recently, singer Falguni Pathak expressed her unhappiness over Neha Kakkar's recreation of her iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Several fans criticised Neha for ruining the original. As the criticism over Neha's recreated version grew online, Falguni, the original singer behind the 90s hit track, reshared fans' posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version titled O Sajna. The two have been at war with words ever since Neha's version was released. And now, amid their tussle, Neha Kakkar was seen welcoming 'legendary Falguni ma'am' on the singing reality show Indian Idol season 13, for its special Garba night episode. Sony TV shared a promo from the show, in which one can see Neha and Falguni coming together for the Navratri special episode.

Falguni Pathak will be part of the Garba night during the theatre round on Indian Idol 13 this weekend.

As soon as the promo was dropped on the channel's Instagram handle, many took to the comments section to call out the celebrities for using their sentiments to promote their songs. "Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log....pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar," commented an Instagram user. "Ye log bs public standards ke liye karte h," commented another.

Earlier, Falguni, while reacting to Neha's version of Maine Payal Hai Chhankai had told PinkVilla that she is happy to see her fans' love for the original song. "I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so I had to share their feelings," Falguni said. Falguni also shared that she wasn't approached by the makers of O Sajna, Kakkar's version of the song.

According to Pinkvilla, Falguni re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Kakkar. Asked if she is planning on taking the legal route, Falguni said: "I wish I could but the rights are not with me." When further asked if the makers or Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said: "No."

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest and it became a massive hit. The new version was unveiled recently. Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma have featured in the music video of O Sajna. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed O Sajna.