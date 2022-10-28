Search icon
Indian Idol 13: Amit Kumar returns as special guest one year after criticising show

Singer Amit Kumar will appear as a special guest on the upcoming episode of the singing competition show Indian Idol 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

SonyTV/Instagram

Singer Amit Kumar will appear as a special guest on the upcoming episode of the singing competition show Indian Idol 13. The contestants will pay respects to the late artist in front of his son Amit during a Kishore Kumar tribute edition of the program. It may seem familiar because Amit appeared as a special guest on the Kishore Kumar special for Indian Idol 12 and afterwards criticized it. 

On Thursday night, a preview of the upcoming episode was posted on Instagram by the network that broadcasts Indian Idol, Sony TV. The contestants sing some of Kishore Kumar's most well-known songs as Amit arrives on the show's sets, as shown in the video. Amit even sings two lines of his song Keh Do Ki Tum from Tezaab with Bidipta after her performance. Amit also related a story about the song, revealing that Laxmikant, the song's composer, had foreseen its success as they were recording it. 

For the unversed, Amit had said, “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise kamana hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened, ” shared Amit Kumar in an interview to ETimes. 

Between the 1970s and 1990s, Amit Kumar recorded a number of hit songs before temporarily giving up playback singing to concentrate on live performances. One of the best playback singers India has ever produced is Kishore Kumar. 1987 saw his passing. Every Saturday, Indian Idol 13 is shown on Sony TV. 

