Pawandeep Rajan team has issued a statement, confirming that Indian Idol 12 winner underwent 3 more surgeries, and is still in ICU.

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is currently recovering after undergoing several surgeries following a serious accident earlier this week, which left him with multiple fractures and injuries. His team took to his Instagram Story to share an update on his condition.

The statement read, "Hi everyone, Pawan underwent 3 more surgeries yesterday. Early in the morning, he was taken into the OT, and after 8 long hours, all his remaining fractures were successfully operated on. Though he is still in the ICU under observation and will remain there for a few more days. As the doctor rightly said, the healing and recovery process has now started, so let's just pray for his speedy recovery. Once again, thank you everyone for all the blessings and prayers."

Ever since the singer's accident, his team has been keeping fans updated on his health. Earlier, Rajan's team had shared a statement on his Instagram story, informing fans that the singer had suffered multiple fractures along with other injuries.

"Yesterday was a very difficult day for the family and all his well-wishers. The whole day, he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However, after a lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7 pm, and after 6 hours, some of his major fractures were successfully operated on. He is currently in the Medical ICU under observation. After 3-4 days of rest, he will undergo surgery for the remaining fractures and injuries," read the statement. Pawandeep was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for a performance when the accident occurred.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)