The accident occurred around 2.30 am on NH-9 near the Chaupala Chauraha overbridge in Gajraula, Amroha when Pawandeep Rajan's SUV rammed into a stationary canter truck that had broken down on the roadside.

Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is "stable and conscious" after he was critically injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on early Monday morning. The Uttarakhand-born singer is undergoing treatment for multiple fractures and a serious head injury at a hospital in Noida.

Fortis Hospital, Noida, in a statement said, Pawandeep has been admitted to the medical facility under the care of its orthopaedics team following the accident that resulted in "multiple limb fractures". "He is currently stable and conscious. He will be undergoing a series of sequential surgeries. Our clinical team is closely monitoring his condition and providing all necessary medical care," the statement further read.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on National Highway-9 near the Chaupala Chauraha overbridge in Gajraula, close to the Circle Officer's office when Pawandeep's SUV rammed into a stationary canter truck that had broken down on the roadside, police said. Car driver Rahul Singh and fellow passenger Ajay Mehra were also injured in the crash. All three were initially taken to a local hospital by bystanders before being referred to a higher medical centre for advanced care, police added.

Inspector-in-charge of Gajraula police station Akhilesh Pradhan told a news agency the damaged vehicles have been seized and further legal action is underway. According to police and eyewitnesses, the area where the accident took place often faces congestion with illegally parked vehicles near an unauthorised taxi stand, contributing to frequent mishaps.

Pawandeep, who hails from Uttarakhand's Champawat district, rose to fame after winning the 12th season of Sony TV's music reality show Indian Idol in 2021. Following the news of the accident, a crowd of fans gathered at the site, and family members arrived to shift the injured to the hospital in Noida. (With inputs from PTI)

