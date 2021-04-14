'Indian Idol 12': Neha Kakkar 'excited to hear Ramleela stories live' during upcoming Ram Navami special episode

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is a judge on the music reality show 'Indian Idol 12' with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, is excited about the upcoming Ram Navami Special on the show.

In the episode, top contestants will sing songs magnifying the festival mood. They will narrate the story of Ramleela through their performances. Neha is excited for the special episode as this will give her a chance to listen to Ramleela.

Speaking about the episode, Neha Kakkar said, "I am very excited to be part of this upcoming episode as I have never got a chance to watch or listen to the stories of Ramleela. During my childhood, I was occupied with the Jagraata functions and it is for the first time in my life that I will be listening to Ramleela stories live through this show."

For the unversed, yoga guru Baba Ramdev will make an appearance in the show. 'Indian Idol 12' is currently being hosted by actor Jay Bhanushali and airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

This particular season of the show is grabbing headlines for the special guests like Neetu Kapoor, Rekha, and most recently AR Rahman who have graced the stage with their presence besides of course the talented, aspiring singers.

Recently, the show was in the news as Neetu Kapoor visited the sets and gifted Neha Kakkar 'shagun ka lifafa' after her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. While gifting Neha the envelope, Neetu said, "It's a tradition in India that when you meet someone for the first time after their wedding, you give them a shagun (a gift). I didn't get to give the shagun so this is a blessing for you from me and Rishi ji. May you have a great life full of happiness. And lots and lots and lots of happiness to you."