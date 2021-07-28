Aditya Narayan reveals why he wants to quit TV hosting, says 'it pains him to turn down crores'

'Indian Idol 12' host Aditya Narayan recently revealed that he plans to quit hosting on TV after 2022 as it's' time to do bigger things'. He also spilled the beans on 'probably' having his first child with his wife Shweta Agarwal.

Now, in a recent interview, Aditya spoke about his debut on TV as s host for the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 18. Aditya disclosed he was give a pay cheque of Rs 7,500 per episode then and added that he would love to be known as 'a struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality since music is his first love.

During the conversation, Aditya also said that he has enough resources and does not need to rely on music labels or their 'rubbish contracts while adding that now that he is a TV personality people have forgotten that he is a singer also.

Revealing the real reason behind making the announcement of quitting hosting on TV, Aditya told Bollywoodlife.com, "I felt that it was the right time to make the announcement because I already have 4 projects lined up. So I just wanted to inform the show makers that I won't be able to accept more hosting offers henceforth. It also pains me to reject these offers since I get offered hefty money as compared to earlier ones."

"When I first set my foot in the world of television by hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 18, I was being paid Rs 7,500 per episode. It used to be a huge amount for me at that time. So now when they come to me and offer in crores, it pains me to say no to them," Aditya added.

While talking about how much money and fame being a TV host has brought him, Aditya clarified that music will always be his first love. "The television industry has given me everything in terms of fame, home, farmhouse or car, but my first love will always be music. And I can't live without music. Though I have appeared on a lot of TV shows, I have mostly taken up shows that are related to music. But the problem is since I have become a big television host now, people have forgotten that I am a singer too," he said.

He further added that he does not dislike being known as a TV host while stating that he now has enough resources of his own because of his work in the TV industry.

"I hardly do 2-3 songs in a year while you will always see me on TV shows. So my body of work in the TV industry outweighs my body of work in the music fraternity by a long shot. I was happy till date that people know me as a TV host. It isn't a bad thing because I have been doing TV for the past 18 years. I am 33 years old now and by the grace of God now I have enough resources of my own that I don't need to rely on music labels, or their rubbish contracts that will force me to become their slave for 8 years or so on," Aditya added.

"I can now do my own thing, right from recording my own songs, music videos, production and market them as well," Aditya said.

Aditya concluded by saying that he would rather be known as a "struggler, a failure, work in progress or underrated" than a successful TV personality since he wants people to add the word singer or musician along with his name.