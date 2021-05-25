'Indian Idol 12' host Aditya Narayan issues apology for his 'Alibaug' comment on reality show

In the recent episode of 'Indian Idol 12', host and singer Aditya Narayan asked one of the contestants 'Hum Kya Alibaug se aaye hai kya?', and this has stirred up a controversy. MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar called him out, the channel and the makers of the reality show by demanding an apology. Aditya took to his Facebook page and apologised with a note.

In a Facebook live video, Khopkar was heard saying, "A Hindi channel has a singing reality show, I am not going to name it, but Aditya Narayan hosts the show, where he has made a derogatory comment about our Maharashtra’s Alibaug. I have not seen the show, but I got complaints from many people from Maharashtra. People on these Hindi channels so easily say, ‘Hum Kya Alibaug se aaye hai kya?’, and I think they are not aware of the rich cultural heritage that comes from Alibaug. If we, people of Alibaug, get upset, they don’t know what we can do, we won’t let the show take place. With this comment, they have insulted us."

He added, "I have informed Sony channel, the makers of the show and Aditya’s father, legendary singer Udit Narayan about this matter and have demanded an apology on behalf of the people of Alibaug."

Aditya apologised by stating, "With a humble heart and folded hands, I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of 'Indian Idol' that I’m currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, its people and this soil."

This is not the first time Khopkar called out an artist. He had earlier demanded an apology from Jaan Kumar Sanu after his statement against Marathi language inside 'Bigg Boss 14' house.