'Indian Idol 12' controversy: Host Aditya Narayan makes BIG statement - Read here

Singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ has been running successfully for the past many years now. But recently, the show has been involved in several controversies. Now, as ‘Indian Idol 12’ is nearing its finale, host Aditya Narayan wants to not think about the negativity and focus on making it an even more fruitful season.

While speaking to SpotboyE, Aditya stated that he does not get affected by accusations of fake judgments on the show. He said, “Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season. This is the most-watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity.”

Recently, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar revealed that on a special episode of ‘Indian Idol 12’ with was dedicated to his father, he was asked to say positive things about the contestants, irrespective of their performance. Music composer Salim Merchant shared that even he got similar requests as he appeared on various reality shows over the years.

Aditya Narayan further said, “Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants are colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can’t speak on behalf of other seasons as the team/production was entirely different.”

‘Indian Idol 12’ will come to an end in about four weeks and Aditya wants the singing reality show to end on a positive note. He said, “We are in the last four weeks of the show. We want to wrap up the season with love and positivity.”

Aditya also revealed that for the grand finale, all the judges of the show will return. They will be joined by renowned members of the music and film industry.