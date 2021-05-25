'Indian Idol 12' controversy: Here's what Udit Narayan said about Aditya Narayan's statements on Amit Kumar

After Amit Kumar's controversial statements on 'Indian Idol 12' contestants and the show overall, several singers were asked about their opinions. During a recent interaction, Aditya Narayan had said that if Amit didn't like the performances of the contestants, he should have given genuine feedback. Now, during an interaction, Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan was asked about his son's statements and the whole Amit Kumar controversy.

Udit told Aaj Tak, "I saw Amit's episode, I could see that he enjoyed it (the performances). When you agreed to be on the show, you should not have said such things after coming out. Now, I have said this and I will also be dragged into it like Aditya."

He further said, "We are often invited so we can watch new talent and also polish them, we are also paid for this. This process of learning and teaching continues throughout life. Often, we are not too strict with talent, fearing they may be overwhelmed with negativity."

About Aditya, Udit went on to say, "Aditya is not mature yet. He is childish and emotional. He has been on the show (Indian Idol) for some time and has got attached to it. That is why he got too sensitive. If you see, no one from the platform spoke (about the controversy) and the entire burden came upon Aditya."

He added, "Aditya is not at fault. I did not say anything to him as I fear he may go into depression, with so many people already on his case. But I will ask him, once all this is over, why was it that he got caught while everyone else (from the show) remained clean?"