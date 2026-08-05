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Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on this date

Set to premiere on Monday, 24th August at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, the Indian Game Show will be hosted by one of India's most loved entertainment duos, Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, who return to television together as hosts after nearly six years.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on this date
Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh
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Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up to bring a fresh dose of family entertainment with its upcoming reality offering, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh. Premiering on August 24, the show marks the much-awaited television reunion of comedy powerhouses Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, who return as hosts together after nearly six years.

Packed with high-energy games, outrageous challenges, and celebrity contestants, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh promises a unique blend of action, comedy, and unpredictable fun. From giant inflatables and water-based obstacle courses to stair races and never-seen-before games, every episode is designed to keep viewers entertained with unexpected twists and laugh-out-loud moments.

Speaking about the show, Bharti Singh said, "Some of the most memorable milestones of my career have happened with Sony Entertainment Television. This channel has given me opportunities that not only has shaped me as an entertainer but also allowed audiences to embrace me with so much love over the years. Every episode of Indian Game Show is filled with fun, madness, and moments that will leave families smiling together. Sharing the stage with Harssh again after so many years makes this journey even more special because we know how much audiences enjoy seeing us together. Sony Entertainment Television has always believed in bringing wholesome entertainment to families, and I am grateful to be a part of this exciting new chapter." 

Sharing his excitement, Harssh Limbachiyaa added, "My association with Sony Entertainment Television over the years has only grown stronger. With Indian Game Show, we have created a format that's spontaneous, unpredictable and full of energy, where conversations are as entertaining as the games themselves. Working alongside Bharti always brings out the best kind of chaos, and I believe audiences are going to have an amazing time watching this show every week."

Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh premieres on August 24, 2026, and will air every Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

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