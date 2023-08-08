Headlines

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, 4 times as many as Game of Thrones; it's not Bigg Boss, Naagin, TKSS

The most watched Indian TV show had more viewers than modern international hits like Game of Thrones, Friends, and Succession.

Aug 08, 2023

In the early 2000s, the peak of television programing in India, the top TV shows – mostly soaps – would often touch TRP ratings of 5 and more (signifying over 50 lakh viewers). A rating of 10 was not unheard of even. But it all changed with the change of decade and today, the top shows fail to even touch 5. This is while in the West, TV shows are touching viewership of as high as 20-30 million. But there was a time when the most-watched show in India was also the most-watched show in the world, and its viewership figures dwarf modern hits like Game of Thrones, Friends, and Succession.

Most watched TV show in India

With a massive TV rating of 77 million (7.7 crore) impressions Ramayan remains the most watched TV show in Indian history, much ahead of the rest of the field. The episode of the show, which achieved this massive number was the one that shows Lakshmana and Meghnaad’s war in 1988. Interestingly, another Ramanand Show, Ramayan’s sequel Luv Kush, sits at the second spot with 67.1 million impressions. As per reports, at one time, Ramayan had over 99% share of the audience in India, which means almost every TV set in the country was tuned to this show when it aired. Such dominance is unparalleled in TV history.

How Ramayan fares against some current and recent hits

Ramayan’s massive 77 million impressions are way ahead of Indian hits of today like Naagin 6 (4.7 million) and Kumkum Bhagya (3.5). Even game shows like Bigg Boss 13 (11.3 million) pale in comparison despite much higher viewership figures. Even international shows, which reach out to a larger audience, don’t stand anywhere near Ramayan’ figures. At its peak, Game of Thrones had 19.3 million viewers, only one-fourth as much as Ramayan. While 90s’ sensation Friends’ series finale was watched by 70 million people (53 million in US alone), still less than Ramayan.

Top 10 most watched TV shows in India

While Ramayan and Luv Kush comfortably sit atop the list of most watched Indian TV shows, another mythological shows – BR Chopra’s Mahabharat – occupies the third spot with 22.9 million impressions. Other shows in the top 10 are Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand (10), Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (9.2), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (8.4), Diya Aur Baati Hum (7.7), Pavitra Rishta (7.3), Jai Jai Bajrang Bali (7.2), and Naagin season 1 (6.1).

