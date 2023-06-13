India’s highest paid TV actress earns Rs 1 crore per month, it’s not Hina Khan, Rubina, Tejasswi Prakash, Shraddha Arya

In India, TV stars are almost as popular as Bollywood actors and there are some small screen actors who enjoy more popularity than many Bollywood actors. Some of the most popular TV actresses in India currently are Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Rubina Dilaik, etc. The TV stars are paid huge amount of money and there are some TV actors who take home a fat pay check per episode.

In this article, we will talk about some of the highest paid actors of Indian TV.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently one of the highest paid television actresses in India. She is currently seen in season 6 of the Colors TV drama Naagin. Tejasswi Prakash also participated on Bigg Boss 15 and earned Rs 10 lakh per week, according to reports. Tejasswi Prakash receives Rs 2 lakh per episode in Naagin, reported Siasat. Her total annual income exceeds Rs 40 lakh per month.

Rubina Dilaik is one of the highest paid actresses on Indian TV. According to reports, Rubina Dilaik was paid between Rs 20 and Rs 25 lakh per month as a Bigg Boss contestant. She earned Rs 5 lakh each week.

Rupali Ganguly of ‘Anupamaa’ fame is currently the highest-paid television actress in India as she charges Rs 3 lakh per episode, according to GQ India. This means, Rupali Ganguly earns around Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore per month.

Popular TV actor Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame earns around Rs 1 lakh per episode, according to reports. She charges Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per brand endorsements. Shraddha Arya’s monthly salary ranges from Rs 40 to 45 lakh.

Hina Khan is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the TV industry but her fees is less than Rupali Ganguly, according to reports.